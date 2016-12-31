A look back at the top San Diego stories of 2016

The San Diego Chargers organization applied to trademark “Los Angeles Chargers.”

A baby girl and boy arrived three minutes apart — one before the new year and the other after — at a San Diego hospital.

About a dozen cars were trapped when the rain-swollen San Diego River flooded a parking structure at the Fashion Valley Mall.

Hours after getting a haircut, a dissatisfied customer returned to the barbershop and tried to kill a barber, police said.

A middle-aged couple was caught on camera stealing eggs from a neighbor’s front yard that had been “hidden” for a 2-year-old boy’s Easter egg hunt. (Neighbors later arranged a redo of the egg hunt for the little boy).

An investigation was underway into what caused a cruise ship to crash into the seawall near its dock along the downtown San Diego waterfront, injuring three passengers.

A small plane crashed into a car on Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area of North County Saturday morning, killing one person and sending five others to a hospital, authorities said.



Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that will eventually raise California’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

A total of 35 protesters were arrested, including a city attorney candidate, following an appearance at the San Diego Convention Center by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to police.

The Padres employee fired following the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus “humiliating” national anthem experience at Petco Park has apologized for what he calls a “big, honest mistake” inside the control room. (The team later reinstated him).

Patrick Henry High School issued yearbooks to the senior class on Friday and by Monday, the school was desperately trying to recall the annuals.

The cosplayers took over downtown San Diego at Comic-Con 2016.

Two men apparently fell from a cliff above a beach near San Diego while they were playing Pokemon Go.

A San Diego Police officer was killed and another wounded late Thursday after they came under fire during a traffic stop in the Southcrest neighborhood.

The young girl who knew some Kung Fu moves used them to escape a kidnapping attempt overnight.

Protesters took to the streets of El Cajon to bring awareness to a deadly shooting involving a police officer.

The driver of the pickup truck that plunged more than 60 feet into a crowded festival at Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring nine, was taken into custody.

Two parents, who are raising their two boys in Mission Beach, received unsolicited advice in the form of a letter and it became a Facebook post that hundreds of people in their community found infuriating and odd.

President Barack Obama took in some golf while in town for a Democratic fundraiser in La Jolla.

California voters approved Proposition 64, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana.

California voters narrowly approved Proposition 67, which bans single-use plastic carry-out bags from stores – but many shoppers didn’t think stores would implement it right away.

The wife of a Camp Pendleton Marine received a letter from her homeowner association instructing her to remove an American flag from outside their home.

A passenger posted a video of a woman getting dragged down the aisle of a Delta airplane by a law enforcement officer.