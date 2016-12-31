A look back at the top San Diego stories of 2016

Spanos applies for ‘LA Chargers’ trademark

Dean Spanos, President and CEO of the San Diego Chargers, looks on from the sidelines late in the game against the Denver Broncos. (Getty Images)

The San Diego Chargers organization applied to trademark “Los Angeles Chargers.”

Local twins born in different years

twins

A baby girl and boy arrived three minutes apart — one before the new year and the other after — at a San Diego hospital.

Cars trapped when mall parking structure floods

Fashion Valley Mall

About a dozen cars were trapped when the rain-swollen San Diego River flooded a parking structure at the Fashion Valley Mall.

Woman angry over haircut allegedly tries to shoot barber

619 Barber Shop

Hours after getting a haircut, a dissatisfied customer returned to the barbershop and tried to kill a barber, police said.

Neighbors steal Easter eggs meant for boy with Down syndrome

Gabriel Ford

A middle-aged couple was caught on camera stealing eggs from a neighbor’s front yard that had been “hidden” for a 2-year-old boy’s Easter egg hunt. (Neighbors later arranged a redo of the egg hunt for the little boy).

Passengers hurt when harbor cruise smashes into dock

Image shows the damaged bay-cruiser after it crashes into the dock.

An investigation was underway into what caused a cruise ship to crash into the seawall near its dock along the downtown San Diego waterfront, injuring three passengers.

1 dead, 5 injured after small plane crashes into car

crash2

A small plane crashed into a car on Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area of North County Saturday morning, killing one person and sending five others to a hospital, authorities said.

Gov. Brown signs $15 minimum wage law

Jerry Brown
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that will eventually raise California’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

35 arrests made during anti-Trump protests

policesd

A total of 35 protesters were arrested, including a city attorney candidate, following an appearance at the San Diego Convention Center by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to police.

‘Big, honest mistake’: DJ fired over National Anthem incident speaks out

San Diego DJ Art Romero

The Padres employee fired following the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus “humiliating” national anthem experience at Petco Park has apologized for what he calls a “big, honest mistake” inside the control room. (The team later reinstated him).

Students in trouble for racy yearbook photo

patrick-henry

Patrick Henry High School issued yearbooks to the senior class on Friday and by Monday, the school was desperately trying to recall the annuals.

PHOTOS: Comic-Con 2016

PHOTO GALLERY: Costumes of Comic-Con

The cosplayers took over downtown San Diego at Comic-Con 2016.

Two fall from bluff while playing Pokemon Go

Two men fell off a bluff in Encinitas while playing "Pokemon Go."

Two men apparently fell from a cliff above a beach near San Diego while they were playing Pokemon Go.

SDPD gang officer killed, another wounded; suspect arrested

Officer Jonathan DeGuzman (l) and Officer Wade Irwin (r)

A San Diego Police officer was killed and another wounded late Thursday after they came under fire during a traffic stop in the Southcrest neighborhood.

8-year-old girl fights off would-be kidnapper with Kung Fu moves

Girl escapes attempted kidnapping

The young girl who knew some Kung Fu moves used them to escape a kidnapping attempt overnight.

Large crowds walk along streets of El Cajon to protest deadly shooting

protest-6

Protesters took to the streets of El Cajon to bring awareness to a deadly shooting involving a police officer.

4 dead after truck flies off Coronado Bridge, driver arrested for DUI

bridge-crash

The driver of the pickup truck that plunged more than 60 feet into a crowded festival at Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring nine, was taken into custody.

Parents get letter shaming them for raising kids in ‘tiny’ Mission Beach home

letter-1

Two parents, who are raising their two boys in Mission Beach, received unsolicited advice in the form of a letter and it became a Facebook post that hundreds of people in their community found infuriating and odd.

Obama plays famed Torrey Pines Golf Course during San Diego visit

President Barack Obama golfing at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Oct. 24, 2016. Erika Johnson/ Christine Clark UC San Diego Communications

President Barack Obama took in some golf while in town for a Democratic fundraiser in La Jolla.

California votes to legalize recreational marijuana

California voters approved Proposition 64, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana.

Plastic bag ban takes effect in California stores

plastic shopping bags on tiled floor

California voters narrowly approved Proposition 67, which bans single-use plastic carry-out bags from stores – but many shoppers didn’t think stores would implement it right away.

HOA letter tells Pendleton Marine wife to remove American flag

flag-hoa-3

The wife of a Camp Pendleton Marine received a letter from her homeowner association instructing her to remove an American flag from outside their home.

Woman dragged off Delta flight bound for San Diego

Woman dragged off plane (Renespoints.com)

A passenger posted a video of a woman getting dragged down the aisle of a Delta airplane by a law enforcement officer.