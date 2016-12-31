A look back at the top San Diego stories of 2016

Spanos applies for ‘LA Chargers’ trademark
The San Diego Chargers organization applied to trademark “Los Angeles Chargers.”
Local twins born in different years
A baby girl and boy arrived three minutes apart — one before the new year and the other after — at a San Diego hospital.
Cars trapped when mall parking structure floods
About a dozen cars were trapped when the rain-swollen San Diego River flooded a parking structure at the Fashion Valley Mall.
Woman angry over haircut allegedly tries to shoot barber
Hours after getting a haircut, a dissatisfied customer returned to the barbershop and tried to kill a barber, police said.
Neighbors steal Easter eggs meant for boy with Down syndrome
A middle-aged couple was caught on camera stealing eggs from a neighbor’s front yard that had been “hidden” for a 2-year-old boy’s Easter egg hunt. (Neighbors later arranged a redo of the egg hunt for the little boy).
Passengers hurt when harbor cruise smashes into dock
An investigation was underway into what caused a cruise ship to crash into the seawall near its dock along the downtown San Diego waterfront, injuring three passengers.
1 dead, 5 injured after small plane crashes into car
A small plane crashed into a car on Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area of North County Saturday morning, killing one person and sending five others to a hospital, authorities said.
Gov. Brown signs $15 minimum wage law
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that will eventually raise California’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.
35 arrests made during anti-Trump protests
A total of 35 protesters were arrested, including a city attorney candidate, following an appearance at the San Diego Convention Center by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to police.
‘Big, honest mistake’: DJ fired over National Anthem incident speaks out
The Padres employee fired following the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus “humiliating” national anthem experience at Petco Park has apologized for what he calls a “big, honest mistake” inside the control room. (The team later reinstated him).
Students in trouble for racy yearbook photo
Patrick Henry High School issued yearbooks to the senior class on Friday and by Monday, the school was desperately trying to recall the annuals.
PHOTOS: Comic-Con 2016
The cosplayers took over downtown San Diego at Comic-Con 2016.
Two fall from bluff while playing Pokemon Go
Two men apparently fell from a cliff above a beach near San Diego while they were playing Pokemon Go.
SDPD gang officer killed, another wounded; suspect arrested
A San Diego Police officer was killed and another wounded late Thursday after they came under fire during a traffic stop in the Southcrest neighborhood.
8-year-old girl fights off would-be kidnapper with Kung Fu moves
The young girl who knew some Kung Fu moves used them to escape a kidnapping attempt overnight.
Large crowds walk along streets of El Cajon to protest deadly shooting
Protesters took to the streets of El Cajon to bring awareness to a deadly shooting involving a police officer.
4 dead after truck flies off Coronado Bridge, driver arrested for DUI
The driver of the pickup truck that plunged more than 60 feet into a crowded festival at Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring nine, was taken into custody.
Parents get letter shaming them for raising kids in ‘tiny’ Mission Beach home
Two parents, who are raising their two boys in Mission Beach, received unsolicited advice in the form of a letter and it became a Facebook post that hundreds of people in their community found infuriating and odd.
Obama plays famed Torrey Pines Golf Course during San Diego visit
President Barack Obama took in some golf while in town for a Democratic fundraiser in La Jolla.
California votes to legalize recreational marijuana
California voters approved Proposition 64, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana.
Plastic bag ban takes effect in California stores
California voters narrowly approved Proposition 67, which bans single-use plastic carry-out bags from stores – but many shoppers didn’t think stores would implement it right away.
HOA letter tells Pendleton Marine wife to remove American flag
The wife of a Camp Pendleton Marine received a letter from her homeowner association instructing her to remove an American flag from outside their home.
Woman dragged off Delta flight bound for San Diego
A passenger posted a video of a woman getting dragged down the aisle of a Delta airplane by a law enforcement officer.