Surprise text inside socks leads to recall

SEATTLE, Wash. – Some Washington State University Cougar fans may not even have noticed the secret when they opened their new socks on Christmas morning.

A batch of the socks proudly sport the school logo. The tall socks then display the word Cougars in a Christmas-y print of Crimson, white and gray.

But it’s what is printed underneath that crosses the line, a cheer for their rivals: GO DAWGS.

The Strideline socks sold at Bartell Drugs for $18 have been recalled:

“At least some — possibly all — of our stock has “Go Dawgs” printed on the inside cuff of the socks. Customers with an affected pair may return them regardless of the wear condition of the socks for a full refund.”

The Seattle Times reports that 245 pairs of the socks — which were created specifically for Bartell’s — were sold.

Now one question remains — do the Washington Huskies socks say GO COUGS on the inside?