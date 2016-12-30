Music equipment, donation money stolen from church on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for someone who they say stole music equipment and donation money from a church in Rancho Penasquitos on Christmas Eve.

Father Anthony Saroki, a priest at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, says a man was seen around the church Saturday. At one point, the priest said the man looked like he was praying, but realized later he was actually scoping out the church for valuables.

Saroki said they didn't realize what had taken place until the next day while reviewing surveillance video to find out where the missing equipment and money had gone.

The priest said that the burglar was back again Friday.

"Someone was cleaning the parish. She recognized him from the videos…she texted me. I live right next to the church. I walked in and he saw me," Saroki said. "He was trying to walk away. I tried to talk to him. I said, 'weren't you here on Christmas Eve?' He said, 'no, no' and then he walked away and I followed him...he was driving a motor home and I got a picture of the license plate."

Saroki gave the photo to police, who are still looking for the suspect.

"I really feel bad for someone whose heart would be so hard to not have any room for Christmas spirit, not only to rob but to steal from a church on Christmas Eve," Saroki said.