Man has part of nose bitten off in fight on downtown street

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old man was beaten by a man wielding an umbrella following an argument that broke out when the victim bumped into the assailant with a shopping cart in East Village, police said Thursday.

It happened at 8:32 p.m. at 1100 Market St. where the victim bumped 44- year-old Glenn Davis with a shopping cart, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

An argument followed during which Davis swung at the victim with an umbrella, Heims said. The victim took the umbrella away, and Davis started hitting the man with his fists, he said, adding that Davis also gouged the man’s right eye and bit part of the man’s nose off during the skirmish.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Heims said. Davis was arrested at the scene, he added.