Golden Corral waitress receives $1,000 tip on Christmas Eve

LONDON, Ky. — A waitress in Kentucky received a very special Christmas gift when two strangers left her a $1,000 tip.

Rachael Vanorden was working at Golden Corral on Christmas Eve when a man and his wife came in to eat, according to WYMT. Just as she always does, she politely served them.

But about halfway through the dinner, the man got up and walked outside, before returning about 10 minutes later.

“Then they just got up and left. I went to clean their table and there was $1,000 wrapped inside of a $1 bill,” Vanorden said.

In addition to the money, the couple left an encouraging note. The note said they hoped she could use the money but that it would eventually run out — unlike the life of Jesus, which is forever. They also asked her to read her Bible.

Vanorden said she used the money to buy her 3-year-old son Christmas gifts and expects to use the rest to pay bills.

“I would just like to let them know that I appreciate it, thank you,” she said. “It really helped out. I just like that there are still good people out in the world that do things like that.”