Driver flees after car hits building

SAN DIEGO – Police are trying to figure out how a car crashed into a building in Mission Valley Friday morning.

The crash at 2275 Rio Bonito Way was reported at about 6:45 a.m.

The car ended up with its front end on the ground and its rear end in the air. It appeared to have plummeted to the ground from an elevated roadway, but there were no witnesses to the crash and the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The rear of the car smashed a second-floor window on the building.