Security cam records gunman in pizza parlor robbery

SAN DIEGO — Surveillance video showing an armed holdup at a busy Little Caesars Pizza in Otay Mesa was made public Thursday in an effort to identify and locate the robber.

A gun-wielding man walked into the eatery on Palm Avenue just west of Interstate 805, ordered its customers to the ground and demanded an employee open the cash register shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. He shoved an undisclosed amount of money into the pocket on his sweatshirt and fled, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

The bandit was last seen running through an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Palm Avenue, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 6-foot or 6-foot-1 Hispanic man in his 20s or early 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Ecko Unlimited logo in the front, black Dickies-style pants and used a blue bandana with a white paisley design to cover his face.

Anyone with additional information on the robbery or who had been in the restaurant at the time was asked to call police at 619-531-2299. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

32.584776 -117.039129