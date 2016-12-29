× Mobile home fire kills 5 year-old girl, injures 8

ESCONDIDO – A child was killed and at least eight other people were injured in a fire Thursday at a mobile home in Escondido.

The fire at 541 West 15th Avenue, inside the Greencrest mobile home park, was first called into authorities at 12:35 a.m.

At least eight people were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Escondido Fire says one, ten-year-old boy had CPR performed while being transported to Rady Children’s Hospital where he remains in a critical medical status.

Numerous residents witnessed the heroic efforts of first responders as neighbors lived close in proximity to the fatal fire. A vehicle parked nearby was exposed to the fire. No additional residential units were damaged by the heat and flames.

Escondido Fire’s Batallion Chief Russ Knowles noted difficulties of attacking the fire as crews arrived to flames pouring out of the front of the trailer. Escondido Police were making rescues of residents trapped inside the inferno before fire units arrived on scene.

