Armed woman prompts SWAT standoff at apartment complex

SAN DIEGO – Police have surrounded an apartment complex in Clairemont Thursday morning after an argument escalated to gunfire and an armed woman refused to come out.

SWAT officers deployed around the apartments on Beadnell Way near Balboa Avenue at around 5 a.m. after gunfire was reported at the complex.

Police told FOX 5 that an argument between neighbors apparently escalated and a woman fired several shots at the apartment building and then retreated into her own apartment. No one was injured.

Officers have evacuated several apartments. Beadwell Way was closed in the immediate area and nearby Balboa Avenue

was closed between Mt. Abernathy Way and Cannington Drive, according to police.

