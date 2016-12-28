Woman stabbed in neck, stomped outside convenience store

SAN DIEGO – A woman was stabbed in the neck by another woman and then kicked repeatedly by a man as she lay bleeding outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando area.

The female attacker hopped out of a dark sedan and confronted the 47-year- old victim for unknown reasons in the parking lot of the convenience store on El Cajon Boulevard near 70th Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the two began fighting, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

At some point during the clash, the attacker pulled a knife and plunged in into the victim’s neck. A man then got out of the same car and kicked the victim several times after she fell to the ground, Delimitros said.

The suspects sped off in the sedan and were last seen headed south on 70th Street, according to the officer.

Delimitros said the victim’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available, but police said one was a 5-foot-3 and heavyset Hispanic woman in her 30s. The second suspect was only described as a bald Hispanic man.