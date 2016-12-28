Teen bicyclist injured in Christmas Eve crash identified

SAN DIEGO – Hours after authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying an injured bicyclist, the teenager’s high school principal identified him.

The 16-year-old bicyclist was severely injured on Christmas Eve when a vehicle driven by a DUI suspect hit him in a Lincoln Park-area intersection.

The victim, whose name has not been released by police, was riding a mountain bike to the north on South 47th Street when he ran a red light at Imperial Avenue and was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries. He was admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest in critical condition and has not regained consciousness, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The driver, 61-year-old Donnell Evans, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The victim was not carrying any identification, and all attempts to determine who he is — including fingerprint and facial-recognition comparisons — came up blank.