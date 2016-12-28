Teen bicyclist injured in Christmas Eve crash identified

Posted 10:21 PM, December 28, 2016, by and , Updated at 10:27PM, December 28, 2016

SAN DIEGO – Hours after authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying an injured bicyclist, the teenager’s high school principal identified him.

San Diego police released this photo to the public in an effort to identify the injured bicyclist so that he could be reunited with his family.

The 16-year-old bicyclist was severely injured on Christmas Eve when a vehicle driven by a DUI suspect hit him in a Lincoln Park-area intersection.

The victim, whose name has not been released by police, was riding a mountain bike to the north on South 47th Street when he ran a red light at Imperial Avenue and was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries. He was admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest in critical condition and has not regained consciousness, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The driver, 61-year-old Donnell Evans, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The victim was not carrying any identification, and all attempts to determine who he is — including fingerprint and facial-recognition comparisons — came up blank.