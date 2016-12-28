× Elderly man seriously injured when car hits him in crosswalk

VISTA, Calif. — An 80-year-old man suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Vista, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on North Santa Fe Avenue and Cananea Street, said Deputy Jason Malson of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The man was walking eastbound across North Santa Fe Avenue and was in the crosswalk crossing on a green light when he was struck by a Ford Fusion, Malson said.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old woman, was traveling west on Cananea Street and making a left turn onto North Santa Fe when she struck the man, Malson said. She had a green signal while making the turn, he added.

The man was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido and the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

The woman stayed at the scene and there was no immediate word on any arrests or citations issued. The crash was under investigation.