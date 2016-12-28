Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – Debbie Reynolds was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency Wednesday, according to media reports.

Reynolds, 84, had reportedly been distraught since her daughter, Carrie Fisher, was hospitalized Friday. Fisher, who never regained consciousness, died Tuesday of a heart attack.

Reynolds was at the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd Fisher, when someone at the home called 911, according to TMZ. An ambulance took Reynolds from the home to a nearby hospital for treatment of a possible stroke, the website reported.

The Los Angeles Times independently confirmed that Reynolds had been hospitalized. A source told the Times that Reynolds complained of breathing problems. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department said the department received a call for medical aid from an address on Coldwater Canyon Drive. An ambulance took a woman in fair to serious condition to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, but there was no word on her condition.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.