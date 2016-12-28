× Commander of Marine fighter squadron relieved of duty

SAN DIEGO – The commander of a San Diego-based Marine fighter squadron was relieved of his duties Wednesday, military officials said.

Lt. Col. Wade Workman led Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, which is attached to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Wing commander Maj. Gen. Mark Wise relieved Workman of command after losing trust and confidence in his ability to lead the squadron, according to a news release from MCAS Miramar.

The release said Wise’s decision was “based on issues concern command climate within the squadron,” but it did not provide any other details.