Actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher dies

Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday at age 84, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

Reynolds was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency Wednesday, according to media reports.

