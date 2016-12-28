2 injured in head-on crash in La Jolla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two drivers had to be cut from the wreckage of their vehicles after a head-on crash early Wednesday in La Jolla.

The collision was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on Torrey Pines Road near Dunaway Drive.

A red Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it smashed into a grey Toyota 4Runner driving the opposite direction, investigators said. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped and rescuers had to use hydraulic equipment to get them out. The drivers were both taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

The accident was under investigation. It was not immediately clear why the Hyundai was driving against traffic or if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Torrey Pines Road for several hours during the investigation and cleanup, but all lanes were reopened by 5:30 a.m.