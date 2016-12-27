Woman found dead inside car in Oceanside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A 24-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of killing a young woman found inside a car in Oceanside.

Officers and paramedics sent to check out a report of a "person down" inside a vehicle near the intersection of West Redondo and Luna drives found the woman's body around 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Oceanside police.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification, but authorities said she was a 22-year-old Oceanside resident.

Uriel Leon has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, said Oceanside police Officer Kathleen Vincent.

Police did not immediately disclose the relationship between the suspect and victim.