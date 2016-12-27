Blaze guts huge warehouse in Sorrento Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Fire tore through a large commercial warehouse in the Sorrento Valley area early Tuesday, causing an estimated $3 million damage.

The non-injury blaze on Spectrum Lane off Camino Santa Fe near the Miramar Golf Course was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Arriving firefighters found the two-story 20,000-square-foot building fully engulfed and called for backup.

"We were worried about the building falling on top of our personnel, and falling on top of our fire engines so we set up a safety perimeter," an SDFD battalion chief said.

Around 100 firefighters from San Diego, Miramar and Poway had the fire knocked down in about 2½ hours and had it completely extinguished in about 4 hours, SDFRD Capt. Joseph Amador said. The warehouse, which contained items from a dietary supplement business that was in the process of moving in, was a total loss.

Fire investigators were sent to the scene, as was a structural engineer, Amador said.

Camino Santa Fe, which is used to access Spectrum Lane, was closed at Carroll Road, according to San Diego police.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.