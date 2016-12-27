Video shows suspect on shopping spree with stolen debit card

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with identity theft and burglary.

On October 13 and 14, a man used a lost or stolen debit card to make over $3,300 in unauthorized purchases at several businesses throughout the county, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. Those stores included BevMo, Best Buy and GameStop in Santee, Best Buy, SAKS Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, T-Mobile and a Shell gas station in Carmel Mountain, and Beauty Gallery and Target in Poway.

The man is described as black with a medium build, between 25 and 40 years old with a bald or shaved head and possibly a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray and white button-down shirt and jeans.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information should call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.