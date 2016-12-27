Dozens of cars vandalized at Infiniti dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - More than 30 cars parked along a Mossy Infiniti dealership in Oceanside were vandalized on Christmas Day.

Vandals made deep cuts in car hoods, slashed tires, scratched up panels and stole emblems causing at least $300,000 in damage.

Mossy Infinity Vice President Sean Hogan said there is surveillance video of a man slashing tires.

"I was pretty blown away because this wasn't your typical I'm going to key your paint. This vandalism was intentional," said Hogan. "They've used some sort of tool that actually sliced through and punctured the metal panels."

Hogan said the dealership received a threatening letter a letter that an attorney is looking into.

"We are in some bitter labor negotiations, and unfortunately they did make some threats that we would pay one way or another through our attorney. We also did get an email stating these people are upset," he said.

Hogan said he's confident someone will come forward with information.

"This is a huge act, $300,000 to $400,000. This was to destroy vehicles and to destroy our business," Hogan said.

Mossy Infinity is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.