Dogs rescued from hoarder house ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO -- More than 45 dogs rescued from a hoarder in El Cajon earlier this month are scheduled to become available for adoption on Thursday, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.

They were among 78 found in unsanitary conditions on Dec. 1 at a house in a residential neighborhood, according to the Humane Society. They were subsequently provided medical treatment, vaccinations and socialization.

"The dogs are doing well but many are a bit under-socialized due to being isolated and kept inside," said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.

"They're shy, some are unaccustomed to collars and leashes, and they're not yet housebroken," Weitzman said. "Nothing surprising given the conditions in which we found them. Their new families will need to help the dogs transition into the brand-new experience of living in their new homes."

The dogs will be available at the Humane Society's San Diego campus, 5500 Gaines St., beginning at 10 a.m. They'll be adopted on a first-come, first- served basis.

All adoptable dogs at the Humane Society are spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped, and sent home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam, 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a bag of food from Purina, which is covering the adoption fees for the dogs.

Not all 78 canines are ready for adoption yet. The remaining 30 or so are pregnant or puppies who are too young to leave their mothers.

The El Cajon rescue dogs who are awaiting adoption can be found on the organization's website.