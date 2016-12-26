× Security guard stabbed by woman at downtown hotel

SAN DIEGO — A security guard in San Diego was stabbed in the arm Sunday by a woman who was causing a disturbance inside a downtown residence hotel, authorities said.

It happened at 12:36 a.m. at the Golden West Hotel at 720 Fourth Ave., said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

“During the confrontation between the female and the security guard the female lashed out at the security guard,” Tansey said. “The security guard believed he had been punched by the female. When he looked down he realized he had been stabbed by with an unknown type of knife.”

The woman fled the hotel on foot, the sergeant said.

The 56-year-old security guard was taken to a hospital with a stab wound to his right bicep, Tansey said.