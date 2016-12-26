Man’s body found in parked car

VISTA, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was found mortally wounded in Vista over the weekend.

The body was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station found the victim sitting in a car with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, Nelson said.

Deputies immediately began to render first aid and paramedics continued, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.