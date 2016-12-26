Man rescued from Christmas cruise after possible heart attack

SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old man who was on a Christmas cruise off the coast of San Diego was evacuated from his ship Sunday night with heart attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday.

The Carnival Inspiration was about 27 miles southwest off the coast at about 7 p.m. when it contacted the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the patient be medically evacuated and taken to a hospital for emergency care.

A 45-foot response boat crew launched from Coast Guard Station San Diego arrived on scene, then safely got the man, his wife and a nurse from the cruise ship, according to authorities.

The rescue boat got back to shore at about 11 p.m. to an awaiting ambulance, which took the man to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment.