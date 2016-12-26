× Freeway closed when man threatens to jump from bridge

SAN DIEGO — A normally busy San Diego freeway in North Park was closed for a short time this morning while a man was threatening to jump off a bridge.

San Diego police were able to talk the man down within about 30 minutes after the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 were closed at El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The incident began at about 9:30 a.m. when the man, whose identity was not released, positioned himself on the El Cajon Boulevard bridge over the freeway. The man’s wife arrived on scene and the incident ended safely by 10 a.m., Heims said.

No one was injured and all traffic was re-opened in the area.