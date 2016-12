Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Several vehicles on Interstate 15 were damaged overnight after hitting a downed light pole in the roadway.

A suspected drunken driver first slammed into the pole in City Heights around 3 a.m. Monday, causing it to fall onto Interstate 15.

About ten vehicles had flat tires after then hitting the downed pole. Nobody suffered any injuries.

The driver who knocked the pole down was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.