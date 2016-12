Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz will try to defend his belt when he takes on Cody Garbrandt Friday night at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Cruz, who trains out of Chula Vista, stopped by FOX 5 to preview the upcoming bout and discuss all of the heated trash talk between him and Garbrandt leading up to the fight.