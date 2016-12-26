Assault victim found in alley may have been carjacked: police

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered a head injury Sunday and was unable to tell police exactly what happened to him, authorities said.

A woman called police at 5:40 p.m. to report finding an injured man in an alley in the 4600 block of University Avenue, said San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells.

Officers first believed he might be the victim of a carjacking because he talked about his car and his 3-year-old daughter, Wells said. Police contacted the mother and found out the daughter had been with her all day.

The man then told police he was driving his car and someone he may have known pulled up, pulled him from his car and dumped him, the sergeant said.

“We don’t know where the vehicle is, but we’re calling it a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon,” Wells said.

The man was in and out of consciousness and investigators were hoping to get a clearer picture of what happened later on, Wells said. The injury was not believed life-threatening.