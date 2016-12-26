2 killed in rollover crash on rural East County road

SAN DIEGO — The county medical examiner Sunday released the names of two women killed in a vehicle rollover on a rural county route.

Escondido residents Rosario Garcia Ibarra, 38, and 47-year-old Christine Loraine Wagner died Saturday when the vehicle overturned on the Great Southern Overland Stage Route, located in east San Diego County.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Ibarra was driving a Nissan Xterra at an unknown rate of speed south on the route.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was on and off the roadway, through standing rainwater on the right shoulder, when she lost control of the Xterra, which traveled up a dirt berm and overturned.

Ibarra was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on top of her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Wagner was also pronounced dead from her injuries, the CHP added.

Ibarra’s children, an 8-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were in the Xterra and received minor injuries; they were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for further evaluation, the CHP said.

The CHP, which is investigating the rollover, said Ibarra was not suspected of driving under the influence.