Police seek man who robbed restaurant in Miramar

SAN DIEGO – Police officers are searching Sunday for a man suspected of robbing a restaurant in Miramar over the holiday weekend.

At 7:46 p.m. Christmas Eve, a man walked into the Khan Baba Kabob House at 9272 Miramar Road, grabbed an employee by the arm and walked her to the back of the business, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man demanded money from the employee and said he had a gun, but the witness told police she did not see it, Heims said.

The suspect left the restaurant and drove off in a gold-colored sedan heading westbound on Miramar Road. It was unclear if the suspect left with any money.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, 5-feet-8 inches tall, thin, bald and sporting a light beard.

He has tattoos on his neck and ears, and was wearing sunglasses, a red plaid shirt, black baggie shorts, black Converse shoes and white socks up to his knees, Heims said.