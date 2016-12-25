× Iconic British singer George Michael has died at the age of 53

Oxfordshire, England – Singer George Michael, who sold more than 100 million albums over a pop music career spanning almost four decades, has died at the age of 53, his publicist said Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” read a statement issued to the British media.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The BBC reported that an ambulance was called to Michael’s home in Oxfordshire, England shortly before 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) Sunday.

The report added that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael’s death.

Michael had nearly died from pneumonia in late 2011. After receiving treatment in a Vienna hospital, he made a tearful appearance outside his London home and said it had been ”touch and go” whether he lived.

Doctors performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his hospital stay.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in London, Michael rose to fame as a member of Wham!, known for their hits “Club Tropicana” and “Last Christmas.”

Michael was set to release a documentary next year to accompany the reissue of his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. The film, which had the working title “Freedom: George Michael,” was to be narrated by Michael and set to feature Mark Ronson, Mary J. Blige, Tony Bennett, Liam Gallagher, James Corden and Ricky Gervais.