Escondido restaurant robbed of "significant amount" of money on Christmas

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Authorities searched Sunday for two to three people who stole a “significant amount” of money from a fast-food restaurant, an Escondido Police Department official said.

At 5 a.m., the suspects smashed a window to enter the Chick Fil A at 1290 Autopark Way, and stole possibly more than $10,000 from a safe, Sgt. Janice Kolhof said.

No Chick Fil A employees were in the store at the time, she added.

Kolhof said no description of the suspects is available, and police are investigating the crime.