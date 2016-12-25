× Bicyclist hospitalized in vehicle collision near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in the Mission Bay area, according to San Diego police.

Authorities say the cyclist was riding her bicycle northbound in the bike lane on the wrong side of Friars Road and attempted to cross Sea World Drive against a red light. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sea World Drive safely under the speed limit before colliding with the cyclist.

The cyclist, a women who was not carrying any form of identification, suffered blunt cardiac trauma, police said, and was resuscitated three times at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Police also told FOX 5 the driver of the vehicle cooperated with the authorities, and the incident was not DUI related.