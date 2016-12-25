× 4 people displaced after mudslide hits Oceanside apartment complex

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Red Cross is helping four people displaced by a Christmas Day mudslide that hit an apartment complex, a city official said.

No one was injured, according to Greg DeAvila, on-duty battalion chief for the Oceanside Fire Department. He added a crew remains on scene to determine the source of water that caused the slide and to help clean up.

A broken water line, along with the rain that fell on the North County on Saturday, caused the slide, DeAvila said.

The fire department responded to 509 Canyon Drive at 5 a.m. Sunday regarding water coming through the wall downstairs in the four-unit, two-story complex.

When fire and police units arrived, they discovered a 75-feet-long, 12- feet-wide mudslide behind the building.

Mud pushed through the lower units, damaging the structure and appliances, said Pete Lawrence, Oceanside battalion chief.

Lawrence said the Red Cross is helping displaced residents with temporary housing.

The apartment property management company will help in securing long- term accommodations for the residents, who will have to live elsewhere for an extended period of time, Lawrence said.

An official from the city’s Building Department deemed the apartment complex unsafe, Lawrence said.

He added that city officials also tagged a residence above the complex on Maxon Street for limited occupancy until a geologist can evaluate the slope. Residents in that house did not need assistance from the Red Cross, Lawrence said.

The city’s Water Utilities Department evaluated all water lines in the immediate area for any leaks or damage and found none, Lawrence said.