× Man flees scene of hit-and-run collision, dies after crashing into parked car

CHULA VISTA – A man who fled the scene of a minor hit-and-run crash was killed when he crashed into a parked car Friday in Chula Vista.

The 36-year-old driver who was possibly drunk was involved in a minor crash near the intersection of Broadway and I Street around 4 p.m., Chula Vista police said.

He fled the scene in the white Honda Civic he was driving at a high rate of speed and the reporting party followed the man east on I Street while calling police.

While fleeing, the driver ran a stop sign at high speed and drove onto the wrong side of the street near First Avenue and I Street where he struck a parked, unoccupied pickup truck, police said.

The man was trapped in the car from the impact of the crash and was rescued and administered CPR by Chula Vista firefighters before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers at the scene observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, and the passenger compartment of the vehicle smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

No one else was injured in the crash.