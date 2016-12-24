× Lion

There are two movies here. The first half, with newcomer Sunny Pawer as Saroo. The camera loves him. Audiences love him. It’s a solid first half of a movie, with a Slumdog Millionaire vibe.

The second half starred Dev Patel playing the lost boy 20 years later. He’s a terrific presence on the screen, and could play leading roles that aren’t just written for a “Middle-Eastern type.” Yet all he does is stare at the computer (is this a Google Earth commercial?). He gets mad at his girlfriend constantly, and that got old quick. She’s played by Rooney Mara, who isn’t given enough to do.

This is about a boy named Saroo, who lives in a small, impoverished town. He and his brother jump on trains to steal coal and other things they can sell to buy food. His older brother doesn’t let him work at night, but he insists he’s ready. Yet he gets tired quickly, and is told to sleep on a bench in the train station. The brother assures him he’ll return, but never does. This leads to him searching for his brother, and ending up 1,000 miles away. You’re on the edge of your seat watching this adorable boy navigate life on the streets and slums, dealing with a number of nasty adults (and a veiled reference to trafficking).

Saroo gets lucky when he’s adopted by John and Sue Brierley (David Wenham and Nicole Kidman) in Australia. I’m guessing some will be bothered by the fact that it’s a film that has white heroes coming to the rescue, but hey…this is a true story. An incredible one, too. It’s a shame the movie isn’t nearly as fascinating as the actual story.

So, Saroo gets to live a very privileged life. Yet once he’s shows up as a 25-year-old…it’s not a privilege for the audience. The movie becomes a slow and predictable affair, with it’s epic orchestrational score trying to tap into our emotions (and into Oscar voters’ hearts). Typical Weinstein move, and it’ll probably work.

The script by Luke Davies probably isn’t the problem. The film is directed by Aussie Garth Davis. It’s his first movie. He made an uneven film that never shows the beauty of these countries, or enough about various characters to make us care the way we should.

I will give it credit for being shot nicely by Greig Fraser (Killing Them Softly, Foxcatcher, Zero Dark Thirty). It also has a powerful, albeit predictable, ending.

There’s a clever note before the closing credits that explains why the movie is called Lion. I had a different reason pegged. Lions sleep 18 hours a day; and this movie sure snoozed a lot more than it roared.

2 ½ stars out of 5.