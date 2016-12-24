× Lakeside man standing in traffic lane killed after vehicle hits him

SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old pedestrian died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle exiting state Route 94 in the Golden Hill community, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported at 3:40 a.m. The pedestrian was standing in the traffic lanes of westbound SR 94 at the 30th Street off-ramp, CHP said.

First responders pronounced the victim, described by the CHP as a Lakeside resident, dead at the scene.

The CHP did not have further information on the victim or vehicle driver, but is investigating what happened.