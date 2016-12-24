× Fences

When the studios started releasing all their movies that had Oscar and award potential, I was sent a slew of DVDs to watch. Easily the most disappointing of the bunch was Fences. That’s because the cast is amazing, and Viola Davis acts the sh** out of her part. It’s also the fact that it’s a Denzel Washington movie (the third time he’s directed).

This has strong source material. It’s a Pulitzer, and Tony Award-winning play by August Wilson. He also finished the screenplay adaptation before he died in 2005. Yet unlike other plays that have made the leap to the big screen, this doesn’t work. It feels like a series of actors (mostly Washington), standing around shouting at the audience, as if they want the back row to hear them. And what they’re shouting isn’t all that interesting or profound. When Troy Maxson (Washington), talks about how he could’ve made it in baseball (he was in the Negro Leagues before Jackie Robinson), it could’ve been powerful stuff. Instead, he comes off as an unrelenting, self-delusional jerk. He’s done some time in jail, and he’s a garbage man with his best friend (Stephen Henderson). He’s a terrific actor (also from the play), but we wish he would put Maxson in his place once in awhile.

When we see Maxson’s wife Rose (Davis) give him lip, it’s a good scene, but it’s not enough to save the picture.

As the movie goes on, Maxson gets more and more angry, and turns into such a bullying character, he makes the Great Santini look like Santa Claus.

The supporting cast doesn’t work, either. Maxson has a son (Russell Hornsby) from a previous relationship. He wants to be a jazz musician and is berated by his dad when he wants to borrow money. Their first interaction works well. All the future ones don’t.

Rose and Troy have a son together. Cory is played well by Jovan Adepo, but isn’t given enough to do. And if he’s a football player on the verge of a football scholarship, his character should’ve been bigger. That might’ve made their physical confrontation a little scarier, too.

Troy would rather have his son work a job instead of having a pipe dream about playing football. And those are some interesting dilemmas for a family to fight over, but not how they’re done here. Everything seems like it is on the stage. Characters (mainly Denzel) spout off monologues instead of interacting with each other naturally; and the camera just sits there, letting them act. As a director, surely Washington didn’t think he was just filming the play, did he?

I understand Washington didn’t want to mess with Wilson’s words, but the script really needed some work. Maxson is just so unlikable, that the unrelenting anger wears us out early on. And this is a movie that’s almost two hours and 30 minutes long. That means if he’s treating everyone horribly (other than his friend), we just stop caring. Not just about him, but about any of it.

Not to mention the fact that all his pontificating about how hard it was to have an abusive father, or being passed over for jobs that white men get, and living in a pre-civil rights era town…those are frustrations we could all get behind. Yet it still has to be written better and feel authentic.

The worst character is Mykelti Williamson, basically playing Bubba Gump again. He’s Maxson’s brother, a war veteran with a head injury that makes him mentally challenged. It’s a manipulative character that’s contrived, and just….awful in every conceivable way.

The metaphors in the movie don’t work, although on stage, I’m guessing the image of the fence was a powerful thing.

The baseball analogies are awfully written. But here’s one for Washington — as actor, director, producer…he swung for the fences and struck out miserably. He needed to rein himself in, and create more interesting characters that worked better on screen. It’s not enough that Viola Davis hit a single, if everybody else is out.

God of Carnage became the terrific movie Carnage. Even though it had four people in a room yelling at each other, you never felt like you were watching a play. You were engaged the entire time, and it was interesting dialogue.

This was just sanctimonious sh*t.

It gets 1 star out of 5. That star is only because of Viola Davis, or it would get 0.