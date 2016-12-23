US Attorney Laura Duffy appointed to San Diego Superior Court

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Attorney Laura Duffy was one of four lawyers appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown Friday to be San Diego Superior Court judges.

Brown also named a judge to the Fourth District Court of Appeal division in San Diego.

Duffy, 54, has been the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California for six years, where she has led initiatives to prosecute criminals involved in human and sex trafficking, and drug smuggling. She has worked with the District Attorney’s Office on several joint investigations.

Duffy fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Nevitt.

Also named to the Superior Court bench were Deputy District Attorney Rachel Cano, 50, who replaces the retiring Judge Marshall Hockett; Cynthia Freeland, a 46-year-old lawyer in private practice; and Deputy Public Defender Maryann D’Addezio Kotler, 56.

Freeland and D’Addezio Kotler will fill newly created positions, according to the governor’s office.

Separately, Judge William Dato, 61, was appointed as an appellate court justice. A judge for 13 years, Dato has previously been a research attorney for both the appellate court and state Supreme Court.

The Superior Court justices will make $191,612 annually, while Dato’s yearly pay will be $219,272.