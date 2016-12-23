Robbery suspects arrested after victim gets license plate

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Two teens have been charged with robbery after a woman told police the suspects snatched her purse outside a store in Chula Vista on Thursday.

The teens allegedly demanded money from two women around 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Third Avenue. The suspects then grabbed one of their purses and then sped away in an awaiting car.

The stolen purse was recovered when the suspect dropped it before getting into the car.

The victims drove after the suspects and were able to get the license plate and call police.

Genaro Vasquez, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy.