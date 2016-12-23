× Police searching for 5 men armed home invasion

SAN DIEGO – Police are looking Friday for at least five males wanted for a Cherokee Point home invasion.

The armed robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at a residence at 3755 Swift Ave., where a 16-year-old boy and his 20-year-old cousin were hanging out in the home’s detached garage, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

While in the garage, the teen responded to a knock on the door and was confronted by one of five to six suspects who accused him of stealing his car, which the victim denied, Heims said.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and another displayed a gun in his waistband, Heims said. The other intruders went through the items in the garage and took stereo equipment along with a cell phone from the victim’s cousin before leaving, he said.

The robbers were wearing dark clothing and at least one was wearing a beanie, he added