Gang member arrested after fight with deputies

VISTA, Calif. – A gang member with a felony conviction was arrested Thursday in Vista following a foot chase that ended in a scuffle with deputies, authorities said.

Deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team stopped a Cadillac Escalade with three people inside near Olive Avenue and North Melrose Drive at about 5:05 p.m., said San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Frank Sandoval.

The Escalade was being driven by a woman wanted for a felony warrant, Sandoval said. Once she stopped the vehicle, she and her male passenger bailed and a chase ensued.

Deputies recognized the male passenger to be a documented Vista Homeboys gang member and convicted felon, Sandoval said.

Deputies caught up with the man near the 500 block of Olive Avenue where he began to fight with deputies, Sandoval said.

When deputies gained control of him, they found a loaded handgun concealed inside his waistband and the firearm turned out to be stolen, Sandoval said.

The man also was in possession of methamphetamine, Sandoval said.

The woman got away.

Deputies arrested the man on several firearms-related charges along with charges of assaulting a peace officer, Sandoval said. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The remaining passenger, a female, was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, Sandoval said.