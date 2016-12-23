× Campaign collects 23.5K pairs of socks for homeless youth

SAN DIEGO — A month-long effort by the San Diego County Office of Education and California Coast Credit Union collected more than 23,500 pairs of socks for homeless youth .

The Warm Their Soles campaign far surpassed a goal of 5,000 pairs. Socks are the clothing item most requested by homeless shelters but the least-often donated.

“Wow, I’ve never seen so many socks,” said 18-year-old Alicia Osuna when 7,700 pairs were delivered to the Monarch School.

“On days like these, kids come to school wet,” Osuna said, referring to the rainy weather at the school that offers an education for children experiencing homelessness. “This is something we really need. For someone to take the time to do this, it’s amazing.”

Socks were also distributed to StandUp For Kids San Diego, Home Start and The San Diego LGBT Center.

The drive was launched last year with the collection of 1,000 socks, and the goal for this year was quintupled but still far surpassed.

“We are blown away by the success of this year’s drive and the number of students who will be helped in such a significant way,” said Susie Terry of the SDCOE.

Cal Coast chipped in $4,000 worth of socks and a $1,000 cash donation, and partnered with the San Diego Gulls hockey team and San Diego Sockers indoor soccer club to collect donations at games