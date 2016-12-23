3 injured in multi-car crash in North County

SAN DIEGO — A three-vehicle crash in the San Pasqual area left one driver with possibly serious injuries and two others less severely hurt, authorities said.

The three vehicles collided on San Pasqual Valley Road near Cloverdale Road around 9:10 a.m. and one subsequently struck a tree, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and a third was being evaluated for potentially major injuries, Martinez said.

The 20000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road was closed and a traffic alert was issued.