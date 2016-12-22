Swindler gets 14 years from scamming millions from seniors

SAN DIEGO — The architect of an investment scheme in which dozens of senior citizens were swindled out of more than $3.8 million through phony contracts was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in state prison.

Carl Battie, 60, was one of four people who pleaded guilty after being charged in 2014 with securities fraud, financial elder abuse and conspiracy.

Richard Provencio, his wife Carmen, and salesman Julio Angel Gomez were also charged in the case involving fraudulent dealings through two companies; Masters of Retirement and American Equity Direct.

Investors were guaranteed returns way above market, 7 to 15 percent; were assured their principal was guaranteed safe; and were told a number of lies in order to get them to invest, according to prosecutors.

Richard Provencio, 67, the president of the investment companies, was sentenced at an earlier hearing to 15 years behind bars. Carmen Provencio received a three-year prison term, while Gomez was sentenced to a year in custody.