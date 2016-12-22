Snow expected in mountains on Christmas Eve

[ooyala code=”N2NTNqODE6c-azvbztr-uokM93dX34RB” player_id=”7f13b2020e924f7bb1bc00c770ee5d24″ width=”640″ height=”360″ auto=”true”

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Thursday announced it will have increased law enforcement activity in the local mountain areas this weekend, in anticipation of snowfall in the forecast and the usual large crowds that follow.

Rain was forecast to be followed by snow Saturday morning in Julian, Pine Valley, Mount Laguna and Descanso in the East County and Palomar Mountain in the North County.

Visitors to the recreational snow areas were reminded by the sheriff’s department to be prepared.

“Have a full tank of gas, water and food supplies in case you are stranded in traffic for several hours,” a sheriff’s advisory said. “Have snow chains for areas where they will be required.”

The advisory also reminded visitors to be mindful of areas that are private property which are marked by signs and fences. Private property is off limits to the public for recreational snow activities.

Parking is limited. Parking violations will be enforced and citations will be issued. Vehicles blocking roadways and private property will be towed.

The advisory also warned that public restroom facilities are limited.