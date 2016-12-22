× Driver killed in crash on rain-slick freeway

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A 23-year-old San Diego woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on rain-slick Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area, authorities said Thursday.

The victim lost control of her Toyota Solara in the rain shortly before midnight. The car struck a guardrail at about 65 miles per hour and tumbled off the eastbound freeway near Los Coches Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

The driver died at the scene and her name has yet to be made public. Pearlstein said intoxication was not a factor in the crash.