Wet road may be to blame for deadly Otay Mesa crash, cops say

SAN DIEGO – A motorist died Thursday morning after striking the guardrail on state Route 905 near Britannia Boulevard in Otay Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver reportedly spun out and crashed into the center divide after a night of heavy rain caused slick conditions on the roadway. The motorist then got out of the car and was fatally struck by a hit-and-run semi driver.

One eastbound lane and the on-ramp from Britannia Boulevard to SR-905 were closed while police investigated. The name of the person killed in the crash was not immediately available pending notification of immediate family.

Two additional crashes were also reported in the area. No word on whether anybody was injured in those accidents.