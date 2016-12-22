× Passengers

I missed the press screening of this, so on a rainy Saturday when the wife was out with a friend for sushi, I called a male friend (seriously honey, it was a guy)…and we headed to the Reading Town Square to check it out. Since a lot of the reviews weren’t positive, I was expecting the worst. Yet he and I, and his 12-year-old son, had a great time. It may have been derivative, but it had a unique vision, terrific set pieces, and a romance that felt like it was written by (and for) adults. This isn’t some Nicholas Sparks in space picture.

Now, most critics are being complete idiots in regard to this movie. First, they’re giving away something they shouldn’t. It may happen relatively early in the movie, but any critic that felt the need to mention it, is doing their readers a disservice. Second, many critics are describing the romance as a form of Stockholm syndrome. Any critic using that phrase, needs to find out what that actually means.

Chris Pratt plays a mechanic, stuck on a spaceship with Jennifer Lawrence (poor Matt Damon, he only had Mrs. Potato Head).

The movie was written by Jon Spaihts, who has co-written Prometheus and Doctor Strange. He and director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) gave us a movie that’s filled with a unique vision, romance, interesting scenarios, and even a few ethical questions you might debate after the film. If you ask me, that makes it a perfect way to spend two hours. I should note, Tyldum is responsible for one of the best movies I’ve seen in the 21st Century — Headhunters. Find it, and thank me later.

Pratt plays Jim Preston, an engineer/mechanic, which comes in handy when he needs to do work on some of the robots and machinery on the ship. He, and 5,000 other passengers are going to a new planet to live. We’re told this has been done before, so it’s not a first time experiment. The problem occurs when he and Aurora Lane (Lawrence) are awoken 90 years early from their hibernation pods.

Unlike Matt Damon, he has more than potatoes to eat. He has a variety of food, gets to play basketball, and even dance with holograms. He has a robotic bartender named Arthur, brilliantly played by Michael Sheen. He’s given a lot of bartender philosophizing that brings laughs. He’s also equipped enough to come up with quips during conversation. Sure, it first looks like Nicholson walking into an empty bar in The Shining [side note: not the first time I thought about Kubrick during this] but it quickly turns more fun. Well, until he grows his Jim Morrison beard, and a Jim Morrison drinking habit. Of course, seeing Lawrence swimming in a pool with a bathing suit can make ya shave rather quickly (side note: one image of her in a water bubble, during a gravity malfunction, is one of many brilliantly done visuals).

When the couple eats at the various restaurants with robotic waiters speaking French, Italian, etc. depending on the restaurant, I thought about Albert Brooks and Meryl Streep dining in heaven in Defending Your Life. Sure, these two aren’t nearly as funny, but they have some witty lines. They also have incredible chemistry.

Perhaps a few people might be bothered by the meet-cute. Usually I cringe when those scenes are done in films. In this movie, I think you’re supposed to.

The film was predictable at times, and the third act was a tad disappointing. Yet it was all so intriguing, I really can’t see anybody not liking it. It’s a futuristic, art deco style spaceship that I wouldn’t mind spending 90 years on. Well, if Arthur doesn’t run out of whiskey and witticisms.

Go see it, but don’t read any reviews about it. They’re all spoiling key plot points you should see for yourself.

3 stars out of 5.