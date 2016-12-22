Parolee punches teenage girl during carjacking, police say

VISTA, Calif. – A parolee was in custody Thursday after punching a teenage girl in her face and stealing her car in Vista, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the report of the carjacking around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1559 Kiva Lane where they detained the man who was standing in the doorway of a residence, said Sgt. Frank Sandoval of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim told deputies she drove to the location to visit a friend when she parked her car and was confronted by the man who began punching her in the face.

Sandoval said she ran to safety at a nearby residence and called authorities as the man, who is on parole for arson, got away in her vehicle and parked it a short distance away.

The man then tried to gain access into a residence through the front door where he was ultimately detained by deputies, Sandoval said. His name was not immediately released.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, willful cruelty to a child and for a parole warrant, Sandoval said.